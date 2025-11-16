Iowa State Cyclones' Carson Hansen Has Chance To Reach Impressive Milestone
The Iowa State Cyclones are currently on their bye in Week 12 and will be hoping to get healthy for the final two games of the year.
It has been an up-and-down season for the Cyclones in 2025. This was a team that got off to a hot start to start the campaign with a 5-0 record and a 2-0 record in the conference. Iowa State saw themselves get all the way up to 14th in the AP Top 25 poll.
Unfortunately, following their win against the Arizona Wildcats, the injuries started to pile up, and the team really struggled. The Cyclones went on to lose four straight games, some of which were worse losses than others.
Looking back at the games and the schedule, Iowa State indeed let a couple of wins slip away in matchups they should have won. With a 6-4 record, the team is respectable but aren’t going to achieve the level of success they were hoping for.
Despite underachieving overall as a team, they have had a couple of players really stand out for them. One of their top performers so far this season has been running back Carson Hansen. The junior back is having a career year, and he will be seeking to reach an impressive accomplishment.
Will Hansen Reach 1,000 Rushing Yards?
Coming into the campaign, the Cyclones knew that they were going to have a strong backfield with Hansen and Abu Sama III leading the way. It took Hansen a little while to secure the top spot, but he eventually pulled away with a lead for the team.
Even though he missed about a game and a half, he has had a fantastic year. So far, he has totaled 721 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. While his touchdown numbers might be down a bit compared to the 2024 season, he has seen a slight increase in his yards per carry average.
With 279 rushing yards to go in what will likely be three games, including their bowl, Hansen is going to have a strong chance of reaching the impressive 1,000-yard milestone. If not for suffering a concussion, he might have only been a game away from reaching the mark.
The next couple of opponents aren’t overly challenging, and Hansen has had three straight games with over 100 rushing yards. It has been an excellent year for the junior running back, and the focus should be on making sure he gets to this important milestone.