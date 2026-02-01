Iowa State Cyclones Continue Offensive Outburst Against Kansas State Wildcats

The Iowa State Cyclones entered the Octagon of Doom on Sunday seeking a fourth-straight win and looking to continue their momentum. Fortunately, they were able to get the job done.

Following their two-game losing streak a couple of weeks ago, the Cyclones have been on fire of late and playing some really good basketball. During that short span, the team was sloppy and getting off to poor starts. In their last four games, that has become a thing of the past, and the team is firing on all cylinders now, especially on offense.

To start the game, Iowa State once again got off to a good start, and this one was over by halftime. With a 50-21 lead after 20 minutes, it was clear that the Cyclones were going to cruise to a victory in this one, and that was exactly the case.

It was a fairly well-balanced attack for Iowa State, with their bench once again chipping in and helping out. However, the star trio really got off to a nice start on offense, and that made things much easier.

Cyclones Keep Rolling

With the win against the Wildcats, Iowa State has now won four straight games and has been able to stack up another two-win week. This was another efficient performance by the team with a hot start to the game from beyond the arc. To no surprise, Milan Momcilovic was able to get things going from deep for the team as the best three-point shooter in the country.

However, he did have some help with Nate Heise coming off the bench and playing well, also. Iowa State wants Heise to be more aggressive looking for his shot off the bench, and he was locked in on Sunday.

From an offensive standpoint, while the shooting was impressive, so was the ball movement. The Cyclones did an excellent job setting up their teammates in this one, and it made things much easier to get good looks.

While this was a game that the team was expected to win, another convincing victory against a Big 12 opponent is always a good thing. Now, Iowa State is going to be getting a nice break with just one game next week on Saturday at home against the Baylor Bears. It will be the second time that they have faced them this year, and they will be looking for the sweep.

