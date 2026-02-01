Iowa State Cyclones Being Taken to Next Level by Unlikely Trio

Some concerns were raised about the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team when they lost two games in a row on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats.

After winning their first 16 games of the season, a two-game losing streak raised some eyebrows. However, any doubts people had about the team have likely been erased by their performance since then.

The Cyclones have won three games in a row, and all of them by at least 13 points. Two of the victories were by 30 points, over the UCF Knights and Colorado Buffaloes, both on their home court at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State has a Big 3 that has done a lot of the heavy lifting this season in Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic. But, there is another trio that has emerged to help get the team back on track: Jamarion Batemon, Nate Heise and Dominykas Pleta.

Iowa State getting great production from bench

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) drives with the ball to the basket around Colorado Buffaloes guard/forward Ian Inman (0) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bench trio has taken their performance to another level during the three-game winning streak. All of them have had big moments to help the team to victory, drawing praise from head coach T.J. Otzelberger.

“I thought (he) had the best game he’s had in a while,” the head coach said in reference to Heise, via Rob Gray of Cyclone Fanatic. “(It’s) great when you go to the bench and you feel like (Thursday), in some respects, we got better. Those guys had instant production, so it’s great to see.”

Against the Buffaloes, Heise stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes of action. The rebounds and assists were the most by the bench group in that game.

Leading the way in the scoring department was Batemon, who poured in 17 points, his second most in a game during his freshman campaign. He knocked down four 3-pointers, receiving praise from his head coach for the work he put in ahead of the contest with Colorado.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anyone have a better response than what Jamarion Batemon did from his performance (at Oklahoma State),” Otzelberger said. “It wasn’t in the game (Thursday), it was when we got back (late last) Saturday, it was Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, on and on all week long. … How much he wants to play for our program and team is great.”

Dominykas Pleta growing into role off bench

Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) rebounds the ball around Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Batemon was scoreless against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 11 minutes. He has been consistently inconsistent, alternating double-digit scoring games with goose eggs in his last six appearances. That is something the coaching staff would love to see changed.

Last but not least, Pleta had the best game of his career against the Buffaloes. The 16 minutes of action, 12 points and six rebounds were all single-game bests or tied his freshman year high.

“It feels good to know that not only the five players (who) start a game are pretty good, but the guys who come from the bench also have an instant impact,” the freshman big man said.

It will be imperative for that trio to continue playing at a high level for Iowa State to keep its winning streak alive against the Kansas State Wildcats and remain in the race for a Big 12 title.

