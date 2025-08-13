Former Iowa State Star Delivers Thoughts on Running Back Market
New York Jets running back and former Iowa State star Breece Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Hall has been productive, but has yet to agree to an extension, while other running backs around the league are inking big deals.
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams signed a three-year $33 million deal, while Buffalo Bills star James Cook signed a four-year $48 million contract.
"They’ve done more than me. They’ve been in better situations. I feel like I’m just as talented as anyone but those two guys deserve their payday and got what they deserve," Hall said when asked about Williams and Cook's extensions.
Breece Hall Looking to Earn New Deal
The Jets brought in a new front office regime this offseason, hiring Aaron Glenn as their head coach and Darren Mougey as their general manager.
Hall understands this isn't the regime that drafted him, and he will have to prove his value to the Jets this season.
"I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy. I've got to prove it every day. It's always, 'he's got potential,' but I want to be the product," Hall said.
Hall has been a solid back during his time in the NFL, but hasn't put it all together. In the 2024 season, he rushed for 876 yards and five touchdowns while hauling in 57 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns.
His most productive season came in 2023, as he rushed for 994 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 76 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns.
Hall has a chance to have his best season yet in 2025, as New York's offense should be run-heavy. The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year $40 million deal. Fields is a dual-threat quarterback, creating a dynamic backfield with Hall.
Hall was an elite back during his time at Iowa State. In his sophomore season, he rushed for 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 23 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He followed it up with 1,464 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 36 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Hall was named an All-American twice and won two Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year awards.
The 24-year-old is a very talented running back, and if he can put it all together in 2025, he could earn a lucrative contract extension.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Notch Spot In 2025 Preseason AP Poll
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones 2025 Opponent Preview: Arizona Wildcats
MORE: Modest Start for Iowa State’s New NFL Receivers in Texans Preseason Opener
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones 2025 Opponent Preview: Iowa Hawkeyes
MORE: Iowa State Star Dylan Barrett Named to Exclusive Award Watch List