Iowa State Cyclones Flip Three-Star Offensive Lineman from Washington State Cougars

It has been a tough couple of weeks with roster turnover for the Iowa State Cyclones. However, new head coach Jimmy Rogers is starting to bring in his recruits from the Washington State Cougars.

As expected with the departure of Matt Campbell, it has been non-stop news for the Cyclones. Whether it be players announcing their commitment to the program or their intention to leave, it has been a wild stretch for Iowa State.

To little surprise, some of the top players for the program will be entering the portal, and logically speaking, they will likely be following Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions. While there has been a lot of news about players leaving the program, there hasn’t been as much going the other way.

Now that the Cougars have finished their bowl game, the coaching staff is starting to come over after staying to finish up the campaign with Washington State. Furthermore, the hope is that, similarly to Campbell getting recruits and players to likely head to Penn State, Rogers and company will be able to do the same. Recently, one three-star recruit has announced his commitment to Iowa State.

Derek Worden Flips

***FOOTBALL*** BREAKING: #IowaState has received a commitment from Queen Creek (Ariz.) 3-star OL Derek Worden, who becomes the second former Washington State signee in the 2026 class to follow Jimmy Rogers to Ames.



PROFILE: https://t.co/Th9uiazfdF#Cycloes #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/OZu9xfF1Wu — Bill Seals (@williamseals) December 27, 2025

It has undoubtedly been tough to see all of the players and recruits leaving the program, but Rogers was prepared for this. During his press conference, he stated that this is the way college football is, and he was ready to build the team through the portal if needed.

That will likely be happening in about a week when the portal opens, but in the meantime, getting some of the players he and the coaching staff recruited to Washington State is going to be important.

Not too long ago, this one was one of the best recruiting classes in program history for the Cyclones. It has taken a significant hit, but the hope will be that Rogers can bring over some of his talent to help fix that.

Worden is a talented three-star offensive lineman from Arizona and will help provide some depth to a unit that has been hit hard. Overall, he was ranked as the 30th best player in Arizona, 138th best according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

For Rogers, hopefully, the trend of getting more of his recruits to come to Iowa State will continue in the coming days and weeks. His class with the Cougars was a strong one before leaving, and the Cyclones need all the talent they can get right now.

