The Iowa State Cyclones have started to see some talent coming into the program with Jimmy Rogers getting established.

Following a lot of roster turnover recently, the Cyclones are starting to rebuild the program. The loss of Matt Campbell was always going to be a tough one for the program to overcome, and that has proven to be true.

The former head coach of Iowa State was regarded as one of the best in the country, and he was well-established with the Cyclones. Now, the team has seen a lot of the recruits leave, and some of the veteran players will be following him as well.

However, Iowa State should be excited about what their new head coach will be able to accomplish with the program. Even though Rogers only coached the Washington State Cougars for one season, he was able to play some tough competition really close with one-score games against Ole Miss and the Virginia Cavaliers.

Rogers will be coming to Cyclones with a strong defensive mindset, and that shows with some of the recruits coming over so far. The new coach has been doing a nice job of late, bringing over some of his recruits from the Cougars, and that has been highlighted by some nice defensive talent.

Cyclones Continue to Add to Defense

One of the most recent players from the Cougars to flip to the Cyclones is three-star defensive lineman Jake Jones. The talented defender will be following Jesse Bobbit and Rogers to Iowa State, and it is another substantial addition for the program.

Jones is another Arizona talent, which continues to be a strong state for Rogers. With the move to Iowa State, it will be interesting to see if the new head coach continues to work in that area, as it has been a nice pipeline so far.

The young defensive lineman is a three-star recruit and, according to Rivals Industry Ranking, is a Top 40 player from Arizona and a Top 200 player at his position. As Iowa State begins to move to a 4-3 defense, depth up front is going to be key.

Jones will be a player that the team will be hoping to develop in the coming years, and he’s got the size already to make an impact fairly quickly. Overall, Rogers is really starting to do a nice job of bringing in his recruiting class to the Cyclones, and that will help replenish some of the talent that they have lost.

