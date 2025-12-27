Iowa State Cyclones Successfully Flip Washington State Cougars Linebacker Commit

Since Jimmy Rogers was announced as the replacement head coach for Matt Campbell with the Iowa State Cyclones, the team has seen its recruiting class diminish.

What was once a 22-player group on Signing Day virtually disappeared with several recruits being released from their letter of intent after the coaching change. Several players have already announced they would be following Campbell to Penn State.

More departures have occurred with the roster as well, with a staggering 32 players and counting entering the transfer portal. People at the school and fans knew that things would get worse before they got better with players seeking other opportunities.

Things are finally starting to come around when it comes to the Class of 2026, with a few recruits whom Rogers landed with the Washington State Cougars announcing that they will be following him to Ames.

Iowa State flips Landon Kalsbeck from Washington State

The first recruit on the defensive side of the ball has been announced with Landon Kalsbeck. Ranked as the No. 221 athlete in the class by 247Sports, he is expected to play linebacker under Rogers and new defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit.

"As a football player, he played out of the box like at outside 'backer last year. This year, [he] transitioned to inside 'backer, which is great. Transitioning to what he's going to do for us. I see him playing that MIKE position,” Bobbit said of Kalsbeck, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network.

After playing both ways in high school, as a running back on offense, he will focus on the defensive side of the ball at the onset of his collegiate career. Kalsbeck will be relied upon as the vocal leader at the second level of the team’s defense as a middle linebacker.

20 offers were given to him prior to committing to the Cougars in early December. All of them were from Group of 5 teams or lower, but he will be competing at a high level in the Big 12.

The Littleton, Colorado, product from Dakota Ridge is the third player overall to commit to Rogers and the Cyclones. The first was athlete Malcolm Watkins, who was the first player to commit to Iowa State under Rogers and is expected to play wide receiver.

Also joining the Class of 2026 is offensive lineman Derek Worden. Like Kalsbeck, Worden was committed to Washington State before decommitting and deciding to head to Ames.

