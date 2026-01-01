Iowa State Cyclones Flip Wide Receiver Recruit from Washington State Cougars

With the transfer portal set to open up soon, the Iowa State Cyclones have been very busy of late. Fortunately, a recruiting class that has taken some significant hits is starting to come together a bit for the program.

It has been a busy few weeks for the Cyclones since the departure of their head coach, Matt Campbell, and the quick hiring of Jimmy Rogers. Iowa State might not have achieved what they set out to in 2025, but they finished the year with a very respectable 8-4 record.

Now, the team will be entering a new era with Rogers and will be hoping to build upon the success that Campbell created over the last decade. So far, things have gotten off to a chaotic start for him. As expected, a majority of the program is set to enter the transfer portal, and this roster is going to be looking completely different.

However, this will come as no surprise to Rogers, who knew it was a strong possibility with how college football works that this would be the case. He will likely need to navigate the portal well to fill this roster, but he is also trying to build up the recruiting class at the same time. So far, that has been relatively successful.

Cyclones Flip an Offensive Talent

Some recent positive news for Iowa State is that they were able to flip three-star wide receiver Jamal Polite. So far, it has been the offense that has really been hit hard for the Cyclones, and getting a commitment from Polite is a good sign for the program.

According to Rivals Industry Rankings, he is the 163rd-ranked prospect in the state of Texas and the 188th player at the wide receiver position. Rogers did a good job with the Washington State Cougars’ recruiting class, and flipping recruits to the Cyclones will help replenish the talent that they are losing.

On the offensive side of the ball, getting the commitment from Polite is very good to help a group that has lost a lot. With new offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl still coaching the Detroit Lions, the team’s offense is still taking shape for the future.

However, getting another flip from the Washington State Cougars is a good continuation for the program. While there is still work to do, the recruiting class is turning back around for the Cyclones, and that is a good thing to see.

