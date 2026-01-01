Iowa State Cyclones Set to Lose Another Key Offensive Player to Transfer Portal

With the new year here for the Iowa State Cyclones, that means that the transfer portal is set to open soon, and players will be officially leaving.

Following Matt Campbell’s decision to go to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones knew that they were going to see a lot of turnover on their coaching staff, recruiting class, and players. While the first two things have been true so far, the transfer portal is set to open up, and the team will be losing a plethora of talent.

So far, many of their star players have already announced their intent to head into the portal. Logically, some of them following Campbell to Penn State is going to make sense as the former Iowa State coach tries to get that program back off the ground.

Recently, the Cyclones suffered another significant blow with the announcement that running back Abu Sama III will be entering the portal as well.

Jeremiah 29:11



For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. pic.twitter.com/cm1IpuGsiO — Abu Sama (@AB3_sama) December 31, 2025

Losing Sama Another Brutal Blow

This is another big blow to the program, and certainly one that the team was hoping would have a different outcome. Due to the decision made a few days ago by Carson Hansen to enter the portal, keeping Sama would have been ideal.

This duo was one of the best in college football, and with Hansen leaving, Sama could have stepped into a larger role with the team. In 2025, it was a breakout season for the junior running back. He was able to total 732 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

His best game of the campaign came against the Colorado Buffaloes, when he ran for 177 yards and two scores. The talented running back will be heading into the portal with one year of eligibility left, and it will be interesting to see where he lands and what type of role he might be seeking.

So far, the Cyclones have been hit hard on the offensive side of the ball in terms of trying to retain their top talent. With mostly the entire offensive coaching staff following Campbell to Penn State, it seems like a high probability that a majority of the players who are entering the portal will follow them.

Sama has undoubtedly had a nice career for Iowa State, and his loss will be felt. Even though he might not have been the primary running back for the team, he proved in 2025 that he could carry the load when needed and was a good offensive player.

