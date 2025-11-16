Iowa State Cyclones Football Has Key Player Performing Extremely Well of Late
The Iowa State Cyclones have been able to get some rest on their final bye week of the season.
After a four-game losing streak, the Cyclones were finally able to snap their losing streak in Week 11. Unfortunately, the lengthy losing streak resulted in the team not being able to reach their goals coming into the campaign.
Now, Iowa State has had to adjust their expectations and goals. While they won’t be playing for a Big 12 title, they can still finish the season strong and secure a good bowl game. With two very winnable games remaining on the schedule, the Cyclones have a path to finish the regular season with a very respectable 8-4 record.
One of the main reasons for the success of the team this year has been their running game. The talented combination of Abu Sama III and Carson Hansen has been effective, but it has been Hansen who has really been playing well of late.
Hansen Riding a Hot Streak
Even though things might not be going according to plan for the offense overall for the Cyclones, they have seen a lot of success on the ground, even during the losing streak. Somewhat shockingly, as the running game has improved for the team, the offense has gone in the wrong direction.
A significant reason for the struggles has been the play of their star quarterback Rocco Becht, but he has seen his running mate in the back field thriving of late. After coming back from the concussion he suffered against the Cincinnati Bearcats, the junior running back has been red hot.
Hansen was forced to miss the game against the Colorado Buffaloes but came back and started his successful run against the BYU Cougars. In that game, he totaled 152 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries.
He followed that strong performance up with another great one against the Arizona State Sun Devils. In another loss, he totaled 113 rushing yards on 18 carries. In their most recent game against the TCU Horned Frogs, in which they got a win, it was a bit of a grind for Hansen. However, he was able to eclipse the 100-yard mark once again. Fortunately, this time he resulted in a win.
It has been an excellent stretch for Hansen of late, and he will be seeking to keep it going in the last two games of the regular season. With a chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark this year, it would be a fantastic accomplishment.