Predicting Final Scores of Final Two Games for Iowa State Cyclones Football
The Iowa State Cyclones are on their bye in Week 12, and after finally snapping their losing streak, will be hoping to get healthy and finish the year strong.
To start the campaign, the Cyclones were arguably the team to beat in the Big 12. They got off to a strong 5-0 start, which included two wins within the conference. Unfortunately, injuries started to pile up, especially in the secondary, and the team struggled to overcome that.
Furthermore, while the defense battled injuries, the offense started to make a lot of mistakes, and their star quarterback struggled. Even though it wasn’t their best performance against the TCU Horned Frogs, they somehow found a way to win.
After the bye week, the team will have a couple of winnable games on the schedule. Finishing the campaign with an 8-4 record might not be ideal, but it would be a decent record overall. Here are the final score predictions for the two remaining games on the schedule for Iowa State.
Week 13 vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Of the two remaining games, the matchup at home against the Kansas Jayhawks will be the more difficult of the two matchups. Through 10 games, the Jayhawks have a 5-5 record and are ranked 11th in the Big 12. The Cyclones should be a favorite in this game, and their better performances have come at home this year.
While they might be the favorite, they will have to be mindful of quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Jayhawks might not be great, but Daniels is having a strong year with 21 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. It will likely be a one-score game, but the Cyclones should come out on top.
Prediction: Iowa State 27, Kansas 21
Week 14 @ Oklahoma State Cowboys
After the team fired head coach Mike Gundy early in the season, it became pretty clear that this was going to be the easiest conference game of the year for Iowa State. Unfortunately, while they are going to be a heavy favorite, this was a game that they were likely hoping would send them into the Big 12 title game.
Depending on how things are going in the game, it could be a good opportunity to see some of the younger players get some reps in this game. Even if the regular starters don’t play the whole time, they should be able to secure a comfortable win.