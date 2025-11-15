Iowa State Cyclones Football Star Could Be First-Round Talent for 2026 NFL Draft
With just a few games left to go for the Iowa State Cyclones this season, the team will be hoping to finish the regular season strong and secure a good bowl game.
In Week 11, they were able to earn their sixth win of the year against the TCU Horned Frogs in an upset on the road. This win was significant for the program not only because it snapped their four-game losing streak, but it also made them bowl eligible.
While simply making a bowl game likely wasn’t what the team was hoping for this campaign, getting an opportunity to prove themselves on a national stage is. Mainly due to injuries, this season fell apart for the team, but there is reason to be optimistic that they can finish strong and salvage the year.
With a few opportunities left to impress, it is going to be important for some players looking to take the step to the next level to shine not only to end the regular season, but in the bowl game as well. For one player, a strong couple of showings could help solidify him as one of the best prospects heading into the NFL Draft.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the top 50 prospects for the NFL Draft, and Cyclones star Domonique Orange was ranked 37th on the list.
Strong Ranking for Orange
With a couple more games to go in his college career, Orange’s next chapter will be playing on Sundays. The star defensive tackle has been a force in the middle for Iowa State since arriving on campus and has been a significant part of their success in recent years.
While he might not be a flashy pass-rusher, he is able to absorb blocks and double teams, making him excellent against the run. Considering his size, Orange moves around very well and has some explosive speed and power.
Being ranked 37th is a strong place for him to be at this point and could result in him being a second-round pick. Even though there are a few defensive tackles ahead of him on the list, Orange is right there to be a borderline first-round talent.
For teams seeking help for the interior of their defensive line, Orange is going to be a great option. He should be able to translate his game to the next level relatively easily with the size to compete on Sundays already being there.