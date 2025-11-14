Iowa State Cyclones Football Star Named Good Fit for Colts in 2026 NFL Draft
The Iowa State Cyclones are currently on their bye week and preparing for their final two games of the season.
It has been a bit of an up-and-down year for the program. To start, the team was riding high with a 5-0 record to begin the campaign and was ranked 14th in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones seemed destined to be back in the Big 12 title game. Unfortunately, that hot streak was followed by a four-game losing streak, which ended those chances.
Following an upset win against the TCU Horned Frogs, Iowa State will now be trying to run the table the rest of the way to finish the year with an 8-4 record. With some veteran talent on the team, the Cyclones will be trying to help finish some of their careers on a strong note.
For one player in particular on the defensive side of the ball, he has a chance to be selected relatively high in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. The Bleacher Report scouting department recently wrote about Cyclones star Domonique Orange being an excellent fit for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Orange Would Help Provide Youth
It is no secret that the Colts have had a fantastic year in 2025 so far. With Jonathan Taylor looking like an MVP candidate and a resurgent season from Daniel Jones, Indianapolis is seeking to win the AFC South and make some noise in the playoffs.
Prior to the NFL trade deadline, the Colts got aggressive to improve their defense with the addition of Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets. This cost Indianapolis a significant amount of draft capital in the early rounds, and in order to sustain their success and depth for the team, they will have to draft well in the mid to late rounds going forward.
While the defense for Indianapolis is strong, they are aging a bit on the interior of their defensive line. Orange could be an excellent addition in the second or third round to help provide some depth right away and a possible replacement in the future.
He has been one of the best run defenders in the Big 12 for the last couple of years now. While the stats don’t jump off the page with the amount that he faces double teams, he could be a steal in the third round if that’s where he falls to.