Iowa State Cyclones' Forward Has Been Surprise Contributor This Season

The Iowa State Cyclones are looking to finish the year strong, and they have been fortunate to have some players leading the way.

So far this season, the Cyclones have been able to exceed all expectations. Through 11 games, they are a perfect 11-0 and have proven to be one of the best teams in college basketball. With wins against the St. John’s Red Storm in Las Vegas and the Purdue Boilermakers in an actual road game, the resume is impressive for Iowa State.

With conference play starting up at the beginning of the calendar year, they will be ready to go through the gauntlet that is the Big 12 conference. Every week, they will be playing tough competition, but with a talented roster, they appear to be up for the challenge.

So far, they have had a trio of stars emerge this year with Milan Momcilovic, Tamin Lipsey, and Joshua Jefferson leading the way. Of the three, Jefferson is receiving some early recognition as a potential National Player of the Year candidate. However, while this trio has been elite, the supporting cast has also made a significant impact.

Blake Buchanan Thriving With New Team

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The junior forward came over from the Virginia Cavaliers as a transfer prior to the start of the season and has been a welcome addition to the program. Coming from a defensive-minded program in Virginia, it should come as no surprise that the 6’11” forward has made an impact on that end of the court.

Despite his size, he has some excellent footwork defending pick and rolls and can get out and contain guards at times. This is a massive luxury for the Cyclones defensively, and he is a significant reason why they are one of the best defensive teams in the nation. Pairing Buchanan with Lipsey and Kilyan Toure has provided the team with an elite defense against opponents.

After playing a significant role for the Cavaliers as a sophomore, Buchanan has taken a considerable step forward in his production on the offensive side of the court as well. So far this campaign, he is averaging 9.1 points per game and he's shooting a ridiculous 70.3 percent from the field.

Even though he might not be getting the same attention as some of the other stars on the team, he has played an essential role in their success. With Buchanan contributing on both ends of the court, the Cyclones are undoubtedly happy that the forward transferred to them.

