Iowa State Cyclones Get Gritty Victory Against Houston Cougars

Following a great win against the Kansas Jayhawks, the Iowa State Cyclones were back in action on Big Monday in a marquee matchup against the Houston Cougars.

Coming into the game, the Cyclones were certainly feeling good following a great bounce-back win against the Jayhawks. However, they knew that they wouldn’t be able to enjoy it long with the Cougars coming to town, and what was expected to be a good game lived up to the hype in the first half.

To begin the game, this was a fight between not only two of the best teams in the Big 12, but the country. Despite both teams having great defenses, it was the offenses that were on display in the first 20 minutes. Iowa State showcased their ability to score with 43 points in the first half.

It was once again a fairly well-balanced attack for the team with Milan Momcilovic, Tamin Lipsey, and Nate Heise all scoring eight points in the first half. It was certainly a crisp game for both teams to start, and it was encouraging to see the Cyclones have a lead in what felt like a Final Four matchup early.

Iowa State Wins a Thriller

After a great first half of action, the second half did not disappoint either. This game ended up coming right down to the wire with the Cyclones pulling off a three-point win. It certainly wasn’t easy for Iowa State, with the Cougars getting out to what was a comfortable lead for a while in the second half. However, the resilience of Iowa State was on display, and they were able to overcome the deficit.

While it was the offense that was on display in the first half, the game really tightened up, and baskets were hard to come by. For the Cyclones, it was some of their depth pieces that came up with big plays down the stretch. Off the bench, it was Heise and Jamarion Batemon hitting a pair of key three-pointers to help the team secure the win.

Furthermore, Lipsey was all over the place and doing a little bit of everything to help get the win. A late offensive rebound off a missed free throw sealed the game for the Cyclones. Overall, this was another massive victory for Iowa State, and they have to be considered a true Final Four contender following this win as well.

