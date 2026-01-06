Iowa State Cyclones Get Impact Addition in Portal from Tulane Green Wave

With the transfer portal open, the Iowa State Cyclones have been extremely busy trying to rebuild a roster that has been decimated following the loss of Matt Campbell.

To no surprise, players who played under Campbell elected to go to the transfer portal following his announcement that he was going to be heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The talented head coach is well-respected, and a lot of players have been following him to Penn State.

Jimmy Rogers knew when he took the job that players leaving was going to be inevitable. However, he clearly has come in with a plan and has done a nice job of flipping some of his recruits from the Washington State Cougars and also bringing in some of his talent from the transfer portal.

However, the new coach of the Cyclones isn’t just looking to bring in some of his own players, he is also working the portal to improve from other teams as well. So far, he has been very busy, and the team recently added a talented wide receiver, Omari Hayes, from the Tulane Green Wave.

Hayes is a Significant Addition at Wide Receiver

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Getting a player from a team that was just in the College Football Playoff is an excellent addition for Iowa State, and there is a lot to like about what Hayes might be able to do for the program. This was a team in 2025 that didn’t get the production they likely desired from the wide receiver room. Some of that was likely due to Rocco Becht not being 100 percent, but it was a bit of a disappointment.

With Jaylen Raynor coming in as the new quarterback, this offense will have a much different dynamic, but he can sling it. As of now, Hayes could be the number one option for him in the passing game.

The sophomore wide receiver has put up back-to-back strong campaigns for the Green Wave and Florida Atlantic Owls. In 2025, he totaled 39 receptions, 515 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. With the Cyclones, he will be looking to build upon what he has been able to accomplish with Tulane and take his game to the next level.

According to Rivals Industry Ranking, he was ranked as the 54th best receiver in the portal and a top 350 player. This is a substantial addition for Rogers and company, and Hayes will be a player to watch for the program.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: