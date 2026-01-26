Iowa State Cyclones Have Golden Opportunity to Build Momentum

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to have a very strong week on the hardwood and snapped their two-game losing streak from the week before. Now, the team will be seeking to build momentum.

Following two straight losses on the road, the Cyclones understandably had some concerns surrounding the program. Losing two straight games on the road in the Big 12 isn’t ideal for their desire to be a contender to win a league title and other lofty goals.

However, the team clearly put in a lot of hard work during practice, and this week they were able to pick up two nice wins. At home, the team was able to blow out the UCF Knights on Tuesday, which was the win that snapped the losing streak. Following that impressive performance, the team then went on the road and beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys by a comfortable margin.

The win against the Cowboys was a significant one, as it was on the road. The Cyclones absolutely jumped them with one of the best halves of basketball they have played all year. Now, the schedule coming up could present them with the opportunity to build some momentum.

Cyclones Have Chance to Build Nice Winning Streak

While anything can happen in conference play, as the Cyclones have seen, they have to look at the schedule coming up and see a great opportunity to stack up some wins in the Big 12 and build another winning streak. This week, the team will be playing on Thursday against the Colorado Buffaloes and then will be on the road for a Sunday matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats.

In both of these matchups, Iowa State is going to be a significant favorite, and while Kansas State has historically been a tough place to play, they are a program that is struggling a bit this year. Following that game, it will be nearly a week off before they play the Baylor Bears for the second time this year, this time at home. With a 10-point road win in the previous matchup, that should be a win for the Cyclones.

The schedule is certainly setting up Iowa State for the ability to win their next three games rather comfortably, and that would give them a five-game winning streak before things heat up a little bit. The Cyclones have been one of the best teams in the country, and over the next two weeks, they could eclipse the 20-win mark on the campaign.

