Iowa State Cyclones Star Capable of Leading Team to Final Four

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a great start to the season with an 18-2 record through 20 games. Now, the focus will be on just how good they can be.

Coming into the year, the Cyclones were expected, as usual, to be a contender in the Big 12. This was a conference that featured a lot of the top teams in the country, and that has proven to be true so far this campaign.

However, while Iowa State was expected to be good, an 18-2 record in the first 20 games was likely something that not too many people would have predicted. The Cyclones got off to a 16-0 start with some impressive wins out of conference and a great showing at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

The team was quickly able to rise to being ranked second in the country, but unfortunately, then lost back-to-back games on the road. This week, the Cyclones have been able to bounce back with two wins, and they have seemingly put the disastrous week behind them. This is a program that is still ranked in the Top 10 despite the two losses, and one of the main reasons is because of their star forward.

Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello of ESPN recently wrote about Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson being a player capable of carrying his team to a National Title.

Jefferson Has Been an Elite Player

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there is a lot of talent and depth on Iowa State this year, the emergence of their senior forward as one of the best players in the country has been a major boost. Jefferson was projected to be a key player for the team, but his development from last year has been impressive.

So far this campaign, he is averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. With the senior shooting 50% from the field, he has been remarkably efficient. The strong start to the campaign has moved him on the NBA Draft boards as well, with him being considered a first-round talent now.

Furthermore, he is also seeking to challenge Duke Blue Devils freshman Cameron Boozer for the Player of the Year award. While that will still be an uphill climb, his being in the conversation is impressive. Overall, as Iowa State aims for success in March, it will undoubtedly be Jefferson who leads them there.

