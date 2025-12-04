Iowa State Cyclones Have Three Players Named to All-Big 12 Second Team

With the regular season coming to a close for the Iowa State Cyclones, some of their top players were recently recognized for their strong campaigns.

After 12 games during the regular season, the Cyclones were able to finish with a very respectable 8-4 record. While the record could have been better if not for a bad stretch in the middle of the year, the program should still be proud of what it accomplished.

This was a team that started off the season with five straight wins. Unfortunately, they followed up the hot start by losing four games straight. This slump crippled all of their chances of making the Big 12 title game, but they did respond well. In the final three games of the year, they went 3-0, and they will be hoping when the time comes to win one more game during bowl season.

As expected, with the team having a good record overall, they saw a number of their players make some of the All-Big 12 teams. Iowa State had three players make the second team, and that is a nice thing to see for them individually and for the franchise.

Three Players Make All-Big 12 Second Team

The three players who were selected to the All-Big 12 second team were running back Carson Hansen, Tight End Benjamin Brahmer, and special teams star Aiden Flora. All three players had a positive impact on the Cyclones this year and were well-deserving.

Hansen was arguably the best player on the team in 2025 and was a significant difference maker for the team out of the backfield. He was able to total 950 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on the ground. Furthermore, he also totaled 19 receptions and 134 receiving yards.

Brahmer led the team in both receptions and receiving touchdowns. Overall, he totaled 37 receptions, 446 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. Even though the passing offense was lackluster at times, he was a central bright spot.

On special teams, Flora was able to shine in limited opportunities on punt and kickoff returns. On punts, he totaled 209 yards and one touchdown on eight returns. Furthermore, he totaled 171 yards on eight kick returns.

Overall, these three players were significant contributors to the success of the Cyclones in 2025. With a plethora of talent in the conference, these three being recognized as All-Big 12 second team players is a massive accomplishment.

