Iowa State Cyclones Hope to Compete With Auburn Tigers for Three-Star Quarterback

The Iowa State Cyclones have been extremely busy of late despite the transfer portal closing and the season months away. Now, they are actively recruiting for their 2027 class.

Due to the timeline of Jimmy Rogers becoming the head coach for the Cyclones, he was put in a tough position right from the start. Iowa State lost a majority of their talent to the transfer portal and rebuilding the roster had to be the first priority for the team.

That process had to happen very quickly, and the Cyclones are fortunate that he just recently had to do the same thing with the Washington State Cougars. Iowa State might not have had a bunch of big names come over in the portal, but they added some quality depth to the program.

Furthermore, the timing also severely impacted the recruiting class for 2026. This is a class that could have been a bit stronger, and that could have an impact on the team down the road. Now, while they are playing a little bit of catch-up for 2027, the coaching staff is working very hard to get offers out to players.

Recently, the Cyclones have offered three-star recruit Cason Myers from Alabama for their 2027 class.

Iowa State Hopes to Compete With Auburn Tigers

With Myers being from Alabama, this is another interesting offer made by Rogers and the coaching staff. They haven’t been shy about trying to recruit in different areas, and going into Alabama is bold.

According to Rivals, Myers is a three-star player and ranks 48th in the class among quarterbacks and 24th in the state of Alabama. Furthermore, the prediction as of now from Rivals is that Auburn is the favorite to land him.

With him being from Alabama, that shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but it is once again encouraging to see the Cyclones going for players like Myers. Following the departure of both Rocco Becht and Alex Manske, the quarterback room was a significant hit for Iowa State.

Becht was expected to be one of the best players in the country at the position, and Manske was going to be the next in line. Now, with new faces coming in both from the transfer portal and recruiting, the plan for the team going forward is a bit uncertain. As Rogers and the coaching staff continue to work hard, more offers to players around the country will surely be coming.