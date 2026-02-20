Iowa State Cyclones Offer Talented Interior Lineman From Nebraska

The Iowa State Cyclones’ coaching staff might not be preparing for games right now, but they are hard at work building the program for the future.

It was a tough situation for new head coach Jimmy Rogers to walk into after Matt Campbell's departure. Understandably, many players elected to enter the transfer portal, with some following Campbell to Penn State and others going elsewhere.

While Rogers was hopeful of retaining some talent, he was unable to keep a majority of the starters. With so many players leaving, in order to fill the roster, the team had to get into the transfer portal. Fortunately, Rogers was able to bring in some of his players from the Washington State Cougars. However, he also cast a wide net to bring in other talent.

With the roster now set, he and the coaching staff have been working hard to build up the 2027 recruiting class. A good class is going to be key for the program going forward, and that will take time and hard work.

Recently, Iowa State continued to make offers to the class of 2027 players, with Nebraska lineman Bryce Vigness receiving an offer from the program.

Cyclones See Vigness as a Center

Following some interest from the previous regime, Vigness was recontacted recently by the new coaching staff for the Cyclones, and after some talks, received an offer. As a talented interior lineman, Iowa State likes what he could potentially be able to do at the center position, and that’s where he would be playing if he came to Ames.

The Cyclones aren’t the only Power Four school that has offered, as he has received offers from both the Kansas State Wildcats and the Pittsburgh Panthers. With it being early in the process, there is still a lot of time before a decision will likely be made. However, Vigness recently spoke about coming to visit for spring practice and highlighted some family ties to the area to William Seals of On3.

“It really means a lot to me and hits close to home,” he said. “My dad grew up 15 minutes away from Ames in (McCallsburg), a small town and my grandpa still lives there.

With some family ties to the area, that could result in the Cyclones having a little bit of an edge. The offer coming from Iowa State seemed to be meaningful to him, and it will be interesting to see if they can end up landing him.