Iowa State Cyclones' Joshua Jefferson Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to cruise to an easy victory on Sunday night against the Long Beach State Beach. With the win, the team moved to 12-0, and they saw a star player reach an impressive career milestone.

It was a comfortable win for the Cyclones on Sunday night as expected, with the team winning by the score of 91-60. Following a bit of a lackluster effort against Eastern Illinois, Iowa State responded in a significant way

The Cyclones are a team that has emerged as an early title contender, and they are likely going to be heading into 2026 with a 13-0 record before conference play gets going. With some impressive wins on their resume, Iowa State could end up being a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they can sustain this level of success.

One of the main reasons for that success is the performance of some of their key players. This is a program that has a lot of talent, but it has been one player in particular who has been helping lead the way. That is star forward Joshua Jefferson, who has emerged as one of the best players in the country. In their recent win, he was able to reach an impressive career milestone.

Jefferson Reaches Career Milestone

The senior forward getting to the 1,000-point mark in his career is a testament to the type of player that he has been with the program, and it is a massive accomplishment. So far this season, Jefferson is averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

It has been an impressive step forward in his development in his senior campaign, with his numbers being up both in scoring and assists significantly. Furthermore, he has been highly efficient in the field and is also starting to showcase some range from three-point land.

In the most recent game against Long Beach State, he was able to record his fifth double-double of the season with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. The forward has been able to put up some impressive numbers, and he is going to be in the conversation for Big 12 Player of the Year and National Player of the Year.

Overall, while Jefferson might not have been with the program from the start, he has been excellent since coming to Iowa State. Now, he is going down as a top performer for the program.

