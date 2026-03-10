Iowa State Cyclones' Joshua Jefferson Receives Prestigious Honor

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for the Big 12 tournament after a fantastic season in which some of their players really took a step forward.

While there is still a lot to accomplish for the Cyclones, the regular season has come to an end, and it has been a memorable one. Iowa State was able to have one of the best years in the history of the program, and they will be hoping to carry that success over into postseason play.

Expectations for the Cyclones will be high entering the Big 12 tournament, and a few more wins could help them establish themselves for the NCAA tournament. As expected, with the team having so much success, they had a number of players perform excellently as well.

One of the best players on the team this year has been senior forward Joshua Jefferson. After a solid year in the last campaign, he really took his game to a new level this season. The senior averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. As a power forward, Jefferson’s ability to have the offense run through him at times is a luxury for Iowa State.

As one of the best all-around players in the country, Jefferson was recently named to the All-Big 12 first team.

Jefferson Wisely Gets Recognized

All-Big 12 First-Team, per release.



Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Christian Anderson, TTU

JT Toppin, TTU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 9, 2026

The talented forward is certainly deserving of being named to the All-Big 12 first team following a fantastic campaign. At times this year, Jefferson was performing like one of the best players in the country and was mentioned in the Player of the Year conversation with Cameron Boozer of the Duke Blue Devils.

While Jefferson might have slipped in production and efficiency a bit down the stretch, there is no denying the campaign that he was able to put together in the regular season. Joining him on the first team were nine other players, with the Arizona Wildcats leading the way with three selections.

Despite great seasons from both Milan Momcilovic and Tamin Lipsey, neither was able to make the first team. Due to the strength and the talent in the Big 12, that wasn’t too much of a surprise, but both of them had great seasons as well.

Now, while making the first team is a great honor, Jefferson will be seeking to help lead his team to success in the postseason. The Big 12 tournament will be a gauntlet, but the program should be well-prepared for the NCAA tournament.