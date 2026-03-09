Ranking Top Three Players for Iowa State Cyclones During Regular Season

The Iowa State Cyclones have finished up a great regular season with an impressive 25-6 record. As expected with the strong showing, they had numerous players perform well.

While the Cyclones start to prepare for the Big 12 tournament, it is a great time to reflect on what was a really successful regular season. Things started out extremely well, setting a program record for winning their first 16 games of the season.

The hot start quickly established them as one of the best teams in the country, and they have been considered as a Top 10 squad for most of the year. However, it wasn’t all perfect. This was a team that struggled on the road during conference play, and they ultimately finished fifth in the Big 12 regular season standings.

It has certainly been a strong regular season, and the team should be pleased with how they were able to perform. With their success has come some great campaigns from players. Here are the top three players from the team during the regular season.

3.) Milan Momcilovic

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The talented junior forward emerged as one of the best shooters in the country and had one of the best shooting seasons in the history of the program. With some games still to go, he has already set the single-season record for three-pointers made.

When Momcilovic is at his best, the offense for Iowa State is really good. At his size, his ability to shoot from beyond the arc is extremely impressive, and he could be the x-factor for the team offensively in postseason play.

2.) Tamin Lipsey

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The senior guard is undoubtedly the leader of the team, and he had a great final regular season in Ames. Overall, Lipsey averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. Lipsey really does it all for the Cyclones, and they will need him at his best in postseason play. Good guard play is always key in March Madness, and Iowa State has one of the best in the country.

1.) Joshua Jefferson

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As one of the best all-around players in the country this year, Jefferson has been the best player on the Cyclones this campaign. The talented senior averaged 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. His ability to do everything well has been a driving force for the team, and his development has been a major factor in their success.

With Iowa State having high hopes in postseason play, they are going to need their star forward to perform like the elite player he has shown the ability to be.