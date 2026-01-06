Iowa State Cyclones Land Potential Starting Linebacker from Washington State

The Iowa State Cyclones continue to be busy working the transfer portal to rebuild their roster. Recently, they were able to get a talented freshman to commit.

It has been a crazy couple of weeks for the Cyclones, who are still dealing with all of the changes following the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions. While it was fair to expect a lot of roster changes, the number of players that went into the portal was shocking.

Now, new head coach Jimmy Rogers has been working hard to replace a lot of talent. So far, the young head coach should be given a lot of credit for what he has been able to accomplish. He has done a good job of flipping some of his recruits to Iowa State with an eye on the future. Furthermore, he is now attacking the portal to gain talent.

Rogers has seemingly done a strong job so far of bringing in some new talent to the program, and there is still plenty to be done. Recently, he was able to bring in one of his talented true freshmen on the defensive side of the ball from the Washington State Cougars, with linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen committing to Iowa State.

Sullivan Schlimgen Can Be a Great Addition

James Snook-Imagn Images

The freshman linebacker will be coming to the Cyclones as a starter in the second half of the season for the Cougars and will likely be in that same role with Rogers and Jesse Bobbit running the defense. Being a freshman starter is not an easy thing to accomplish, but Schlimgen’s performances resulted in the coaching staff entrusting him to play a lot.

In 2025, he totaled 49 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and four quarterback pressures. After getting some valuable experience in his first year, Schlimgen will undoubtedly be a player that the coaching staff will be hoping takes a step forward heading into year two.

The defensive side of the ball feels like it is going to be a strength for the team based on some of the players that they have been able to bring in so far. Rogers is going to be changing the defensive schemes for the program, so getting his players into Iowa State makes a lot of sense to help implement that successfully as soon as possible.

As a Top 100 transfer at his position in the country, expect Schlimgen to make a positive impact for the team for the next few years.

