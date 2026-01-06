Iowa State Cyclones Secure Commitment From Playmaking Toledo Defender

There was a lot of work for new Iowa State Cyclones football head coach Jimmy Rogers to do with the roster upon accepting the job.

A staggering number of players entered the transfer portal after it was announced that his predecessor, Matt Campbell, would be accepting the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

More than 50 players entered the portal, leaving Rogers with a lack of experience and depth on the roster. The positional group arugbaly hit the hardest was the secondary, where virtually every key contributor from last season’s team is moving on.

Safety Drew Surges and cornerback David Coffey are the only players returning who played at least 100 defensive snaps in 2025. That is what made it so important for Rogers to land some players with experience in the transfer portal, which he has succeeded in doing.

Iowa State lands safety Braden Awls in transfer portal

Toledo Rockets wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) shakes hands with Toledo Rockets safety Braden Awls (26) to celebrate their win against Pittsburgh Panthers after six overtimes of the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most recent addition to the team is Braden Awls, formerly of the Toledo Rockets. With an 86.50 ranking, he is one of the best players that the Cyclones have landed a commitment from this cycle.

Only wide receiver Omari Hayes, with an 88.00 from the Tulane Green Wave, and linebacker Montreze Smith from the Austin Peay Governors, with an 87.00, were higher. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor from the Arkansas State Red Wolves and linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen of the Washington State Cougars are also 86.50-ranked players.

Awls, who has one year of eligibility remaining, fills a huge void at the safety position. He brings a ton of experience to the secondary, playing 39 games over the last three seasons with Toledo.

His playmaking stands out, recording a MAC-high five interceptions this past season. He has nine picks in his career to go along with 10 passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble as a great playmaker.

COMMIT: Iowa State lands one of its priority transfer targets. Toledo safety transfer Braden Awls has committed to Jimmy Rogers, Cyclone Alert has learned, along with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.



🔗 https://t.co/0qNoN9muuk pic.twitter.com/mRqD1F2yHO — Alec Busse (@alec_busse) January 6, 2026

Not afraid to mix things up in the run game and a willing tackler, Awls had 131 total tackles in his Rockets career, nine of which went for a loss.

Iowa State had some familiar faces to sell Awls on coming to Ames. Rogers' support staff features two people who crossed paths with him at Toledo: general manager Ricky Ciccone and Ross Watson, who is on the defensive coaching staff.

Rogers and his staff were able to sell Awls on their vision, landing a commitment from him during his visit to Ames. They beat out the Indiana Hoosiers, whom he also considered while in the transfer portal.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: