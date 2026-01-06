Iowa State Cyclones Secure Commitment From Playmaking Toledo Defender
There was a lot of work for new Iowa State Cyclones football head coach Jimmy Rogers to do with the roster upon accepting the job.
A staggering number of players entered the transfer portal after it was announced that his predecessor, Matt Campbell, would be accepting the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
More than 50 players entered the portal, leaving Rogers with a lack of experience and depth on the roster. The positional group arugbaly hit the hardest was the secondary, where virtually every key contributor from last season’s team is moving on.
Safety Drew Surges and cornerback David Coffey are the only players returning who played at least 100 defensive snaps in 2025. That is what made it so important for Rogers to land some players with experience in the transfer portal, which he has succeeded in doing.
Iowa State lands safety Braden Awls in transfer portal
The most recent addition to the team is Braden Awls, formerly of the Toledo Rockets. With an 86.50 ranking, he is one of the best players that the Cyclones have landed a commitment from this cycle.
Only wide receiver Omari Hayes, with an 88.00 from the Tulane Green Wave, and linebacker Montreze Smith from the Austin Peay Governors, with an 87.00, were higher. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor from the Arkansas State Red Wolves and linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen of the Washington State Cougars are also 86.50-ranked players.
Awls, who has one year of eligibility remaining, fills a huge void at the safety position. He brings a ton of experience to the secondary, playing 39 games over the last three seasons with Toledo.
His playmaking stands out, recording a MAC-high five interceptions this past season. He has nine picks in his career to go along with 10 passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble as a great playmaker.
Not afraid to mix things up in the run game and a willing tackler, Awls had 131 total tackles in his Rockets career, nine of which went for a loss.
Iowa State had some familiar faces to sell Awls on coming to Ames. Rogers' support staff features two people who crossed paths with him at Toledo: general manager Ricky Ciccone and Ross Watson, who is on the defensive coaching staff.
Rogers and his staff were able to sell Awls on their vision, landing a commitment from him during his visit to Ames. They beat out the Indiana Hoosiers, whom he also considered while in the transfer portal.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.