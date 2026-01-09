Iowa State Cyclones Land Talented Offensive Transfer From Michigan State Spartans

Despite the transfer portal being open for a little while now, there is still no shortage of news surrounding the Iowa State Cyclones. Recently, they were able to grab a talented offensive weapon from the Michigan State Spartans.

It has undoubtedly been a hectic time for the Cyclones over the last couple of weeks. This was a team that knew the transfer portal was going to be a wild ride, and that has proven to be true.

So far, the team has lost a majority of their talent from 2025, with the program leading the country in players that elected to go into the portal. While a good number of those players have followed Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, some have gone elsewhere.

For the Cyclones, with the team losing so much talent, they knew that they were going to have to be active as well in the portal to find replacements. So far, Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff have been highly active in doing so. Fortunately, they have seemingly done a good job considering the challenging circumstances. Recently, they were able to grab an interesting offensive weapon from the Michigan State Spartans in wide receiver Evan Boyd, who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Cyclones Grab Talented Offensive Weapon

🚨 Michigan State wide receiver Evan Boyd commits to Iowa State 🚨



Boyd played in all 12 games as a redshirt sophomore, finishing the year with 3 catches for 54 yards.



The 6'3, 208 pound receiver has two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/wfL9jMYd2a — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) January 9, 2026

Coming out of high school, Boyd committed to the Central Michigan Chippewas and played one season with the program in 2024. That year, he totaled 21 receptions, 302 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

The former three-star receiver transferred to the Spartans, but only totaled three receptions and 54 receiving yards in 2025. With Boyd coming to the Cyclones, he will undoubtedly be looking to be more involved offensively, and there will be opportunities for him to compete for a role and playing time.

With the wide receiver room and the offense in general seeing a massive amount of turnover in talent, everyone should be on a fairly level playing field to compete for snaps.

New quarterback Jaylen Raynor will be coming in looking to make an impression, and having some potent weapons around him will certainly help. Boyd showed that he can be a good wide receiver with Central Michigan, and Iowa State will be hoping to see some of that production in 2026.

Overall, there is still work to do for the team offensively, but they are trending in the right direction, and getting a transfer from Michigan State is a solid addition to the program.

Iowa State Cyclones News: