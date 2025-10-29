Iowa State Cyclones Might Catch Massive Break Against Arizona State Sun Devils
The Iowa State Cyclones will be hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils this week, in what will be a rematch of the Big 12 title game from 2024.
Unfortunately for both teams, neither will be playing in the Big 12 title game this season and it has been a disappointing campaign for each of them. For the Cyclones, they are coming into this game on a three-game losing streak after being undefeated and ranked 14th in the nation just a couple of weeks ago.
For the Sun Devils, they have had some ups and downs this campaign so far, with injuries being a major storyline for them. When healthy, they have been able to play with the best of the best in the conference, but while they have had some significant wins, they have also had some bad losses.
Both teams will be seeking a win in this one to try and finish their seasons strong, but the Sun Devils could be down a couple of players for this game. While injuries to the secondary of the Cyclones have been well-noted, Arizona State might not have the ability to exploit them.
Sun Devils Offense Could Be Decimated in Week 10
As the teams get set for the matchup, all eyes will be on the injury report for the Sun Devils’ two offensive stars, Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. When healthy, this duo can be special, but Tyson missed their most recent game against the Houston Cougars with a hamstring injury, and Leavitt was forced to leave that game early with an injury.
Early indications are that Leavitt is going to miss this matchup and that is a significant blow for the offense. This unit has not performed well without their talented quarterback. Backup Jeff Sims is a senior player but has a completion percentage under 50 percent so far this year.
While not having Leavitt would be a problem for them, the absence of Tyson would be equally important. The potential first-round pick has totaled 57 receptions, 628 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. The talented wideout is one of the best in the country at his position, and he would be a matchup nightmare for Iowa State’s secondary.
At this stage of the season, injuries certainly start to pile up, and the Sun Devils have a couple of key players that are banged up. Due to their standing in the Big 12, being careful with these players makes sense.