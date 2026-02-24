Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones First Ever Visit to Utah Utes

The Iowa State Cyclones have had one Achilles heel during the 2025-26 men’s college basketball season: winning on the road.

They have not yet lost at Hilton Coliseum this season, but winning in true road games has been a challenge. All four of their losses this year have come on the road during Big 12 play, and they will be looking to get out of that funk with another road trip.

The Cyclones will be in Salt Lake City, Utah, to take on the Utah Utes. With a 10-17 overall record and 2-12 in conference, this appears to be a game that Iowa State should be able to control throughout.

Alas, as they have proven throughout the campaign, winning on the road is no easy feat, even in what looks to be a lopsided affair. What can be expected from the Cyclones in this matchup?

Here are some bold predictions for the game.

Get Right Game Offensively

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives with the ball to the basket around Houston Cougars forward/center Chris Cenac Jr.(5) during the first half in the3 Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State has faced some challenges on the offensive side of the ball in recent games against premier competition. Milan Momcilovic, who still leads the nation with 50.8% shooting from 3-point range, hasn’t made at least half of his attempts from long range in five consecutive games.

Joshua Jefferson remains in the running for plenty of awards and accolades. However, his efficiency has waned slightly recently as well. He has shot under 50% in four straight games and counting.

Both players will get back on track against a Utah team that struggles defensively. They are 324th in the nation in defensive rating with a 113.4, and 304th, giving up 78.4 points per game.

Their defensive statistics are full of red on KenPom, ranking near the bottom of the Big 12 in virtually every category. Their 117 defensive efficiency is last, and opponents get virtually whatever shot they want with an average possession time of 16.2 seconds.

Big Men Dominate Interior

Iowa State Cyclones forward Dominykas Pleta (21) celebrates after a dunk around Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There aren’t a lot of things that the Utes do well. But one area that they especially struggle with is rebounding. Utah ranks 246th in the country in total rebounds and 258th in rebounds allowed.

Their offensive rebounding percentage of 32.6% allowed is 12th in the conference. They are 268th in total offensive rebounding against. The Cyclones have made a concerted effort to hit the glass this season, and it will result in big games for Blake Buchanan and Dominykas Pleta.

They are going to combine for at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the game. There will be opportunities for them to dominate on the interior, and they will take full advantage. The Utes are averaging 5.6 feet on average 2-point distance, which hints at there being plenty of putback opportunities off offensive rebounds.

Blowout Victory for Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) gets congratulation from men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger during the second half against UCF in the Big-12 conference game on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State needs a get-right game. They are coming off a very difficult stretch of their schedule, facing three ranked teams in a row. Following this game, they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders before heading on the road to face the Arizona Wildcats.

Traveling to Salt Lake City could be viewed as a trap game, similar to their visit to the TCU Horned Frogs, which did not go well. However, things will be different this time around because the Utes do not have the defense to slow down the Cyclones.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger will have his guys locked in, knowing what lies ahead. They will respond accordingly with a 20+ point victory.