Iowa State Cyclones Must Stop This Star Player from Kansas Jayhawks
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 13 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, who are surprisingly a team that has given them some issues in recent years.
Coming off their bye week, the Cyclones will be at home hosting the Jayhawks with their eyes set on their second straight win and seventh win overall. Even though Iowa State won’t be able to win the Big 12 this year, they are hoping to finish the campaign on a positive note, and that means running the table.
As a slight favorite in their final game of the season, the Cyclones are hopeful to show some improvements compared to recent weeks. Even though they were able to upset the TCU Horned Frogs, Iowa State didn’t play a perfect game, and they were lucky to have come away with the victory.
Now, even though Kansas might not be having a great year, they do have a potent offense led by a talented quarterback that the Cyclones have seen before in Jalon Daniels. For Iowa State, the goal for their team should be pretty straightforward, but that won’t make it easy.
Cyclones Must Stop Daniels
Even though the Jayhawks haven’t had the best campaign, they are going to be very much alive to pull off an upset in the final home game of the season for Iowa State. Kansas has caused some problems for the Cyclones in recent years, and on Saturday, they will be hoping that their star quarterback can lead them to a victory.
It has been a strong campaign for Daniels, who is a talented dual-threat player at the position. Iowa State has seen a number of talented running quarterbacks this season, and their results in stopping them have been mixed. Even though he is effective with his legs, he is also very capable of hurting the Cyclones through the air.
Overall, he has totaled 2,190 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, and just three interceptions. On the ground, he has also totaled 345 rushing yards and three rushing scores. Daniels is having an excellent year and stopping him will be key.
Unfortunately, the secondary for Iowa State is going to be vulnerable, and that could be a problem. When these two teams faced off last year, Daniels totaled 295 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. If he has a game similar to that, the Cyclones will have a hard time winning this game.