Stat Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones' Top Three Offensive Players in Week 7
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 7 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes. Even though the Buffaloes have a losing record and have yet to win a conference game, this matchup won’t be a walk in the park for the Cyclones.
Iowa State is coming off their first loss of the season, and they will be hungry for a bounce back performance. Colorado is a good team for them to try and accomplish this, but they won’t be a layup, especially at home.
The Buffaloes still have the ability to make some big plays and they have been a far better team at home this year compared to being on the road. While all eyes will be on the defense for Iowa State after the loss, it has been the offensive that has been very fun to watch. Here are some predictions for the top offensive players for the Cyclones in Week 7.
Chase Sowell
It will be a bit of a reunion for the transfer wide receiver for the Cyclones, who started his college career briefly with the Colorado Buffaloes before eventually transferring to East Carolina Pirates. While his time in Colorado wasn’t long, he will undoubtedly be thinking about having a good game.
Over the last two weeks, Sowell has really started to break out for an improved Iowa State offense. There is no reason not to believe that he can continue that trend with another solid game. In what should be a good game for the Cyclones’ offense, Sowell will shine once again.
Prediction: Five receptions, 80 receiving yards, one touchdown.
Abu Sama
While the status of running back Carson Hansen is still uncertain, Iowa State has a very good backup in Abu Sama III, the talented runner was nearly able to eclipse the 100-yard mark in a loss in Week 6, and he should be primed for a big game against the Buffaloes. Sama showed that he is capable of leading the offense on the ground and if the game script goes according to plan, he should be able to thrive in this matchup.
Prediction: 110 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Rocco Becht
Since the bye week, there has been a significant improvement in the passing attack for Iowa State, and that was really showcased with the team trailing for most of the game in Week 6. A main reason for that success is the play of quarterback Rocco Becht, who is coming off of one of the best games of his career.
Against the Bearcats, the signal caller totaled 314 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. The ability to be a dual-threat quarterback has helped them quite a bit offensively and he will be counted on for another big-time performance.
Prediction: 275 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one rushing score.