Iowa State Cyclones Need Statement Win To Improve Slim Big 12 Title Chances
Following two straight losses, the Iowa State Cyclones were on their second bye week of the year in Week 8. This rest came at a good time, with some players on the team being banged up and the program clearly needing a bit of a reset.
This was a team that got off to a really strong start and hopes were high for the program. Coming off a great year in 2024, the expectation was that this was a team that was going to contend for the conference title, but that has become increasingly unlikely.
With back-to-back losses in the conference, the team is now sitting in the middle of the standings in the conference, with things starting to take shape. In Week 8, the Big 12 had some notable games on the schedule and they did not disappoint. However, despite a couple of top teams losing, it might not have been enough for Iowa State as of now.
Austin Mock of The Athletic (subscription required) didn’t give the Cyclones a much better chance of winning the Big 12 following Week 8, with their chances still being less than one percent.
Iowa State Needs a Statement Win
With a 2-2 record in the conference, the Cyclones aren’t out of it yet, but the low chance of winning a conference title is certainly understandable. In order for Iowa State to get to the conference title game, they are going to need some help along the way. Unfortunately, the loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are undefeated in the Big 12, has become an increasingly bad loss.
Even though the chances are slim, the team will have a massive opportunity ahead of them to change their destiny. The Week 9 matchup against the BYU Cougars will give the Cyclones a chance for the signature win that they desperately need.
The Cougars recently moved up to 11th in the AP Top 25 and are undefeated on the season. Along with the Bearcats, they are the two undefeated teams in the Big 12. If the Cyclones are going to make a run at the conference, it has to start with a win against BYU.
While that is easier said than done, the Cyclones are undefeated at home and coming off a bye week. This will be a homecoming game for the program as well. It should be an excellent atmosphere for Iowa State on Saturday, and they will need it to be in the most crucial game of the year.