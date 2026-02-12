Iowa State Cyclones Offer Talented 2027 Three-Star Running Back

It has been a busy couple of months for the Iowa State Cyclones, and the team is continuing to try to build for the future.

Following the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, it became very apparent that there was going to be a lot of change for the program. Campbell was with the team for 10 years and was a major reason why they were able to turn this into a respectable football school.

Now, it will be Jimmy Rogers coming in and looking to make an impact. The talented young coach spent just one year with the Washington State Cougars before getting the job with Iowa State. In that one year, he was able to have Washington State fairly competitive against some very good teams. Now, he will have some more resources with the Cyclones to hopefully elevate them further.

Rogers didn’t inherit a good situation with Iowa State following the departure of their long-time head coach, but he is doing a strong job so far of rebuilding things. This will be a team that has a good amount of depth from the transfer portal, and now the focus is going to be on the next wave of recruiting.

Recently, Rogers and the coaching staff made an offer to three-star athlete and likely running back, Trey Stewart.

Offers Continue to Fly

After a great conversation with @COACHJJ_CYCLONE i am blessed to receive an offer from Iowa State!! pic.twitter.com/V1sPwBIRpq — Trey Stewart (@TreyStewart2027) February 11, 2026

Rogers and the coaching staff have been really busy of late getting offers out to recruits for both the 2027 and 2028 classes. Following coming in late to the game this winter, recruiting in 2026 was always going to be a major challenge for the new head coach.

Fortunately, he had a pretty good class projected to join him with the Cougars, and he was able to bring over a lot of those players. Due to a focus on getting a team put together from the transfer portal, Rogers and the Cyclones are a bit behind on the recruiting trail. However, that is starting to change.

With the recent offer to Stewart, Iowa State is looking to strengthen their backfield for the future with the talented three-star back. According to Rivals, he is ranked as the best prospect in the state of Arkansas.

Competition appears to be stiff for Stewart, with some offers already in from top schools in the country. However, Rogers doesn’t seem to be shying away from going after great recruits early on, and that is an excellent mindset to have.

