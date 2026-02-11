Iowa State Cyclones Make Offer to Four-Star Class of 2027 Quarterback

The new football staff for the Iowa State Cyclones, led by head coach Jimmy Rogers, did a great job of restocking the talent on the roster for the 2026 season.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal after Matt Campbell announced he was leaving for the Penn State Nittany Lions. 22 players were in the Class of 2026 originally, but there are only six holdovers who remain.

With so much focus being put on the roster for this fall, Rogers and his staff got a late start on preparing for the future. They are behind the eight-ball a little bit when it comes to the Class of 2027, but are starting to put work in on that regard.

Most recently, the Cyclones have extended an offer to four-star quarterback Andre Adams. A product of Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, shared the news of the scholarship on X.

Iowa State extends offer to Andre Adams

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He has received a 91.42 rating in the Rivals Industry rankings, ranking No. 138 nationally. Amongst quarterbacks, Adams is currently No. 11, and he is the No. 6 player in his state.

Rivals is the highest on him currently, with a 91 rating, placing him at No. 61 nationally and sixth among players at his position and in his state. ESPN also views him as a four-star player, with a rating of 82 and being the No. 103-ranked player in the country. Like Rivals, ESPN has him No. 6 at quarterback and in Tennessee.

247Sports gave Adams an 89 rating, but he is a three-star prospect, just on the cusp of being rated four stars. While not ranked nationally by that outlet, he is the No. 18-ranked quarterback and No. 12-ranked player in his state.

Competition on the recruiting trail for him will be fierce. Iowa State is the 23rd program to extend him an offer thus far, and he has received some level of interest from at least three other schools.

Out of those 23 offers, 14 of them have come from Power Four programs. The Cincinnati Bearcats and Colorado Buffaloes are the other Big 12 schools that have made an offer to Adams.

A lot of interest in him right now is being drummed up by schools in the South. Four SEC programs have extended a scholarship, along with the USF Bulls and Florida State Seminoles.

It is going to take some real legwork for Rogers and his staff to beat out all of these other schools to secure a commitment from Adams.

