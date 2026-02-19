Iowa State Trying To Chase Down Kansas in Pursuit of Class of 2027 Wide Receiver

Jimmy Rogers knew that he would have his work cut out for him when he accepted the head coaching job with the Iowa State Cyclones football team.

Not only was he taking over for the winningest coach in program history, Matt Campbell, but the roster had to be completely remade. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, and a 22-player Signing Day class dwindled to only six holdovers.

Rogers and his staff did a wonderful job restocking the roster for 2026. But, as a result of the time spent doing that, the Cyclones are behind when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Looking to make up for lost time, they recently joined the fray for wide receiver Deng Tong. However, they are playing catch-up because the Kansas Jayhawks were his first offer and have already made quite an impression.

Iowa State makes offer to Deng Tong

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"My relationship with Kansas is strong," Tong said, via Allen Trieu of 247Sports (subscription required). "I've been building a good connection with their staff, and they've shown a lot of interest in me. I appreciate how consistent they've been."

Iowa State is doing everything it can to make up ground in the race for the Oak Park High School product. They made a scholarship offer to him, and wide receivers coach Derrick Sherman has been in contact with him as well.

"I've been talking with Coach Sherman and some of the staff. My first impression is that they're very genuine and detailed," he said. "They really believe in developing their players on and off the field, and I respect how real they've been with me."

Listed at 6-foot-0.5 inches tall, Tong is known for his speed. As a junior, he caught 37 passes for 691 yards, averaging an impressive 18.7 yards per reception. He scored 10 touchdowns as well.

In addition to his success on the gridiron, Tong is also a standout performer on the track. He has a 100-meter dash best time of 10.74, showcasing his elite speed in another discipline.

With one visit to Ames already under his belt, another one is being planned for the near future. He also mentioned that he is hoping to make another trip to Lawrence as well.

"I have been to Iowa State and I've been learning more about their program," Tong said. "I'm still working on setting up some spring visits. Iowa State and Kansas are definitely schools I'm interested in getting back to."

This certainly sounds like a two-horse race right now, but that could change in the future. Tong has also received an offer from the South Dakota Coyotes, and more offers could come if he attends camps this summer.

More Iowa State Cyclones Recruiting News: