Iowa State Cyclones Offer Talented Three-Star Kansas Jayhawks Recruiting Target

With the wild winter coming to a close for the Iowa State Cyclones, the program was able to navigate all of the changes quite well and will be looking forward to the 2026 campaign. However, even though things might have calmed down in the portal, the team is now transitioning to working hard on the recruiting trail.

After a ton of turnover this winter following the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones are a completely different-looking program than they were just a few months ago.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers will be looking to lead the team into a new era and help build upon what Campbell started. It wasn’t an easy start for the new head coach, with the team being completely gutted in the transfer portal. However, he and the coaching staff were able to rebuild the roster, and they hope that they have enough new talent to compete in 2026.

Now, with the roster rebuilt for the time being, the coaching staff and Rogers are focusing on the future. That begins with the 2027 recruiting class, and the team recently offered a talented three-star edge rusher from the state of Kansas, Brody Pfannenstiel.

Cyclones Offer Kansas Jayhawks Target

While Iowa State and the Jayhawks will be getting set for a massive matchup on the basketball court on Saturday, the two programs are no strangers to getting into recruiting battles, either. According to Rivals, Kansas is the favorite to land the talented three-star recruit as of now.

With Pfannenstiel being from Kansas, it should be no surprise that they are in the running for bringing him to the program. The talented edge rusher is ranked as the third-best player in the state and is a Top 100 player at the position.

While it might be a bit of a long shot for the Cyclones to be able to recruit him away from the Jayhawks, it’s good to see Rogers and the coaching staff being aggressive early on. This is a group that has been sending out a lot of offers to players in multiple states and is also highly regarded.

It is certainly early in the recruiting process for the 2027 class, but Iowa State is casting a wide net as Rogers looks to establish himself as a recruiter in the area. That is undoubtedly going to take some time, but he and the staff have been working really hard, and it should yield positive results if they keep it up.

