Iowa State Cyclones Offer Talented Three-Star Recruit from Texas

As Iowa State Cyclones approach spring practices, the team should be mostly set for 2026. However, the program is now focused on building for the future.

With new head coach Jimmy Rogers coming in, he will be looking to build upon the success that Matt Campbell started with the program 10 years ago. The new head coach has some big shoes to fill, but his resume is impressive for his age, and he seems hungry to succeed.

Rogers did not inherit a good situation with the Cyclones following the departure of Campbell. As expected, most of the players from the team went into the transfer portal, and recruits also decommitted from the program.

This left the new staff a bit behind the eight-ball in terms of timing before the new year. Fortunately, they were able to add significant depth in the transfer portal and salvage a 2026 recruiting class. Now, the program has been focusing on getting the 2027 class going, and they recently offered a talented three-star safety from Texas, Braiden Graves.

Cyclones Remain Aggressive

There has been no shortage of news surrounding the Cyclones of late, with the team working hard for the 2027 recruiting class. Due to the change in the coaching staff, the team was unable to properly build the 2026 class, with most of it coming from Rogers’ commitments from Washington State. Fortunately, that was a pretty decent class, and he will have something to build upon.

Now, even though they might be slightly late to the party for the 2027 class, the coaching staff has been working overtime to try and build a strong recruiting class. Ideally, Iowa State doesn’t want to have to be in the transfer portal as much as they were this winter ever again. In order to achieve that, they will have to recruit well.

So far, the mindset has been interesting for Rogers. While he is offering players who were previously offered by the Cyclones during the previous regime, he is also casting a wide net. With the offer to the talented three-star safety, Graves is another Texas player they are pursuing.

According to Rivals, Graves is ranked as a Top 50 player in the country at his position and also a Top 100 player in the state of Texas. With the Lone Star state being one that regularly pumps out great talent, Graves is a great player to target. Overall, there is still a lot of work to do for Rogers and the staff, but they are starting to get busy.

