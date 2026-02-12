Quality Depth of This Unit Could Be Iowa State Cyclones' Biggest Strength

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a very busy couple of months rebuilding a roster decimated by the departure of their coach. Now that the roster is taking shape, it will be interesting to see how good the team can be.

With the transfer portal and the 2026 recruiting class finally being settled, the Cyclones have now been trying to play a bit of catch-up for the 2027 class. So far, Jimmy Rogers and his staff have been working really hard, and they have sent out a ton of offers to some really good players of late.

As that process begins, the team for the 2026 campaign should be fairly set. Iowa State had to work overtime to get into the portal and fill the roster, but there are some appealing names that have been added.

While the Cyclones might not have gone five-star hunting like some other schools, they have added a lot of depth, and they will hope that they will be able to succeed through internal competition. One of their new coaches has been tasked with leading what could end up being the best unit on the team.

Cyclones’ offensive line coach Jake Thornton recently spoke with William Seals of On3 about the revamped unit in 2026 and said he is excited to see what they can accomplish.

Offensive Line Could Be a Strength

Iowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though this was a team that lost a ton of talent, the coaching staff for the program was able to do an excellent job in the transfer portal to replace all of the departing talent. Based on some of their moves, the team clearly had a major interest in trying to have a strong unit in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

On offense, having a good offensive line is always key to protecting the quarterback and running the football. With the philosophy for the team being to play strong defense and run the ball well, this lines up with what they will be trying to do.

Thornton will have many talented players to evaluate over the coming weeks and months. With a lot of depth, there appears to be a potential for some serious competition in spring practice. That will hopefully bring out the best in the unit, and Thornton will be hoping to help build one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12.

