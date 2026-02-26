Iowa State Cyclones Offer Three-Star Class of 2027 Recruit From Texas

The Iowa State Cyclones have been actively working to offer players for the 2027 class, with the coaching staff trying to play a bit of catch-up.

Due to how hectic things have been for the Cyclones the past couple of months, the new coaching staff, led by Jimmy Rogers, has been working overtime to try and rebuild this program. Despite the team performing well in recent years, Rogers didn’t inherit a great situation with most of the roster leaving. Now, he is focused on rebuilding it for the future.

With the transfer portal and 2026 class coming to a close, the team is now focusing on 2027. Since they are a bit behind, there have been a plethora of offers being sent to recruits from across the country. Recently, they offered three-star athlete Jaiden Fields.

Fields Would Be a Solid Addition

With the three-star athlete being offered by Iowa State and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit, the plan might be for him to be in the secondary if he were going to be coming to the school.

According to Rivals, he is ranked as the 83rd recruit in the state of Texas and 22nd as an athlete in the nation. The Cyclones haven’t been shy about recruiting in the Lone Star state this winter, and that is an encouraging sign.

As an athlete, it would be interesting to see what position Fields might play at the next level. However, as a safety in high school, along with being a wide receiver, he could be a solid playmaker on that side of the ball if he landed with Iowa State.