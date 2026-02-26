Iowa State Joins Virginia Tech Pursuing Class of 2027 Offensive Lineman

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to look a lot different on the sidelines at football games this year than they have over the last decade.

For the first time in 10 seasons, there is a new head coach in town. Jimmy Rogers was hired to take over for Matt Campbell, who departed for the Penn State Nittany Lions. With that change, almost an entirely new staff is in place.

One of the new hires is offensive line coach Jack Thornton. Formerly of the Auburn Tigers, this is the first time in his coaching career that he has accepted a job in the north, but that doesn’t mean he is leaving everything behind in the south.

His ties to that region are going to open up new recruiting pipelines for Iowa State. He has already started making the most of that, helping the Cyclones get in the mix for Class of 2027 offensive lineman Stafford Willis.

Iowa State showing interest in Stafford Willis

An Iowa State Cyclones football helmet is seen during a news conference for the Cheez-It Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I've been building a relationship with Coach Thornton since my Auburn visits this fall," Willis told Cyclone Alert via text message, per Alec Busse (subscription required). "And I've really enjoyed getting to know him. He really likes me and is invested in my recruitment."

Rogers has not been shy when talking about Iowa State having some catching up to do when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027. Because of how much work had to be done restocking the 2026 roster, they are lagging behind the competition for future recruiting classes.

Interest in Willis has been picking up. The Viringia Tech Hokies, led by the man Campbell is replacing in College Station, James Franklin, are in on the Arab High School product. As is their Big 12 rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

All in all, per Rivals, Willis has already received 20 scholarship offers and been contacted by 21 other programs, along with the Cyclones.

While no offer has come from Iowa State just yet, a visit is in the works for Willis to go to Ames during spring practice.

Stafford Willis looking forward to Ames visit

Iowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I am stoked about getting on Iowa State's campus to see and learn more about them as a program," Willis said. "They are excited to see me in person, and I can't wait for it.”

He believes that he would be a great fit for the kind of scheme that offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl is looking to implement. He and Thornton are looking to create a physical group with a focus on running the ball.

Coincidentally, that is where Willis believes his strength is on the field.

"Iowa State is a run-heavy team, which is a great fit for me because run blocking is what I excel at," the Class of 2027 offensive lineman said.

With experience playing all five spots along the offensive line, Willis has incredible versatility. That is a trait Thornton wants all of his linemen to have, as he doesn’t want them getting stuck at one spot in the trenches.