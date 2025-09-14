Iowa State Cyclones Predicted to Face Oregon Ducks in CFP After Week 3 Win
It might not have been a pretty win for the Iowa State Cyclones, but they defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 24-16.
Due to numerous reasons, the Cyclones were predicted to have some struggles in their first road game of the season. This matchup was the fourth game in as many weeks for Iowa State, which included them starting the season in Ireland.
With game-time temperatures on the field being well over 100 degrees, Iowa State was able to handle some physical challenges with the warm weather and come away with the win. There was a point early on that the Red Wolves were winning this game, and it was a clear indication that this wasn’t going to be easy.
However, even though it wasn’t as smooth as the team might have liked, they were able to move to 4-0 on the year heading into their bye week. With a couple of notable wins to their resume, the Cyclones are thinking not only about competing in the Big 12 but also vying for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Heather Dinich of ESPN recently predicted that Iowa State would be winning the Big 12 and facing the Oregon Ducks from the Big 10 in the first round as of now.
Can the Cyclones Win the Big 12?
Even though they didn't look like a CFP caliber team on Saturday, Iowa State proving they can win on the road despite not having their best performance is encouraging. In the win, the offense moved the ball fairly well, especially on the ground.
The Cyclones might not be the best offensive team, but they are starting to establish their identity as a unit. Seeing the running game and their talented duo in the backfield get rolling was important to see for the team moving forward.
Furthermore, quarterback Rocco Becht might not have had a great performance, but he did make some timely plays to get the team the win. Becht is proving to be a winner, and while he might not be the best quarterback in the country, he brings a lot of good things to the table.
In this hypothetical matchup against the Oregon Ducks, the Cyclones would be facing one of the best teams in the nation, and it wouldn’t be an easy first-round matchup. Iowa State was predicted to be the 11th seed, with South Florida coming in right behind them from the American Conference.
Seeing the Cyclones being predicted to win the Big 12 would be a massive accomplishment, and that comes with a spot in the CFP as well.