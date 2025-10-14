Iowa State Cyclones Predicted To Face SEC Powerhouse in Bowl Game
As the Iowa State Cyclones try to get some rest and make improvements during their second bye week of the season, they are certainly disappointed with how the last two weeks have gone. Despite a 5-0 start to the year, back-to-back losses for the Cyclones have sent them out of the AP Top 25 and their campaign has quickly unraveled.
This was a team that for the first quarter of the season was looking to be a contender in the Big 12 and for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, losses to the Cincinnati Bearcats and Colorado Buffaloes have crippled those chances.
Injuries have been the main storyline of late for the team, but it was shockingly the passing offense that could be blamed as well for their road loss to the Buffaloes. Now, the team will be heading into a critical stretch against some of the best opponents on their schedule.
There is still plenty of season to play, and Iowa State could certainly still get back into the Top 25 and make a run. However, their postseason aspirations might be a lost cause. Regardless of whether or not the team can make the CFP, they should get a nice bowl game. Kyle Bonagura of ESPN recently projected that the Cyclones would be playing the Oklahoma Sooners in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl on Saturday, December 27th.
Matchup Against Sooners Would Be a Challenge
Week 7 wasn’t kind to Oklahoma either, as the team suffered their first loss of the season to the Texas Longhorns. Due to the Longhorns having some struggles this year, that loss doesn’t look great on the Sooners’ resume and they plummeted down in the AP Poll from sixth to 14th.
While there are going to be a lot of chances for Oklahoma to bounce back, a conference loss in the SEC is never ideal. Fortunately, this is a team that has an elite quarterback in John Mateer. The talented signal caller didn’t look like himself in the loss to Texas, and that is understandable, coming off hand surgery.
In this potential matchup, the Cyclones would be facing easily the best team they would all year. With a 5-1 record and a great quarterback in Mateer, stopping the Sooners would be a massive challenge. This would certainly be an exciting matchup for Iowa State to see how they fare against a SEC powerhouse, but the Sooners will be hoping to be more in the conversation for a spot in the CFP.