Iowa State Cyclones Predicted to Face SEC Powerhouse in College Football Playoff
As Week 4 starts in college football, the Iowa State Cyclones will be on a bye week with a perfect 4-0 record. Even though most of their victories have been close games, the team has shown the ability to make the clutch plays when needed.
In the current landscape of the Big 12, the Cyclones are emerging as an early favorite to win the conference. Against the Kansas State Wildcats in Ireland, Iowa State was able to secure their first conference win of the season. Every win against a conference opponent is going to matter, and the team must be focused on a big stretch coming up after the bye.
As the team hopes to win the Big 12, that would come with an automatic spot in the College Football Playoff. This would be a huge achievement for the program, and it is one that is appearing to be realistic as of now. Fortunately, some projection models also believe in the Cyclones. The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that Iowa State would be playing the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
With the Cyclones being predicted in the CFP, they are one of the two teams from the Big 12 in the field. The Utah Utes were also predicted to be in the field as the 11th seed, but it was Iowa State coming in as the 8th seed.
Tough Matchup Against SEC Foe
The first-round matchup between the Cyclones and the Aggies would be a fun one, with Texas A&M playing very well. The Aggies are off to a fantastic start with a 3-0 record and a massive win already on the road against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Due to the SEC looking like a loaded conference this year, the Aggies might have to be an at-large bid to make the CFP, depending on what happens for them during conference play. However, they have proven to be one of the top teams in the country so far and are just above the Cyclones in the AP Poll at 10.
The Big 12 conference isn’t getting much respect so far this year, and Iowa State would likely be an underdog in a hypothetical matchup against Texas A&M, even if they were at home. It is still very early in the season, and a lot can change, but this would be an interesting matchup between the two teams in the first round.