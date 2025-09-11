Iowa State Cyclones Predicted To Have Letdown in Matchup Against Arkansas State
With Week 3 of the College Football season here, the Iowa State Cyclones will be seeking to move to 4-0 on the year.
The 2025 campaign has been so far so good for the Cyclones. They have a perfect 3-0 record and have been able to defeat two quality opponents so far. To start the season, the team was able to defeat the Kansas State Wildcats in a tight game to open the year.
Last week, they faced their rival in the Iowa Hawkeyes. With it being a tight, physical matchup, Iowa State proved that they could play in that style of game. Now, the Cyclones will be heading for a road game against a Group of Five school in the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
The Red Wolves will be entering the matchup with a 1-1 record and are coming off a bad loss to their in-state rivals. The Arkansas Razorbacks were able to beat them comfortably in the rivalry game, and Iowa State will be trying to replicate that success. However, with the Cyclones coming off an emotional win, it might not be as easy as expected.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently predicted that Iowa State might have a closer game than expected against the Red Wolves after a massive win against Iowa.
Will the Cyclones Suffer a Letdown?
This certainly feels like it could be a potential letdown spot for Iowa State in Week 3. Games after a big win against a rival are certainly capable of flying under the radar for a team, and the fact that this is a road game as well makes it even more challenging.
It isn’t frequent that a Power Five school will play a Group of Five school, but that is the case in this situation. Furthermore, Iowa State is also coming up on their bye week after four straight weeks of games.
The recipe is certainly there for a letdown, but Arkansas State likely isn't the team that is going to upset them. As shown against the Razorbacks, the Red Wolves weren't very competitive during the game.
In order to avoid a letdown and a upset, the Cyclones must continue to play their brand of football. This has been a team that hasn’t hurt themselves with turnovers and that starts with Rocco Becht. The junior quarterback has been really good so far this season and he should put them in a position to succeed.
While it might not be as impressive a victory because of some of the potential letdown factors, Iowa State should be moving to 4-0 on the year.