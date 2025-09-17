Iowa State Cyclones Provide Vague Injury Update for Star Kicker
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to escape with their first road win of the season against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Week 3, but it wasn’t easy. Despite being a significant favorite in the game, the Cyclones won by a score of 24-16.
Going on the road against a Group of Five school is something that Iowa State has done in recent years, and the results haven’t been good. In 2023, they lost to the Ohio Bobcats, and despite being a Top 15 team in the country, they nearly lost to the Red Wolves this past week.
While playing on the road is never easy, some of the other circumstances surrounding the team also made it more difficult. This was a program coming off an emotional win against their rival the week prior, and it was also their fourth game in as many weeks, which included a trip to Ireland.
In Week 4, the Cyclones will be on a much-needed bye week after the travel and tough games that they have been playing. However, they will also be able to use the week off to get some of their players healthy. In the win last week, Iowa State did see their kicker, Kyle Konrardy, leave the game early.
"I don't know, we're going to have to evaluate it," Campbell said to Eugene Rapay of the Des Moines Register. "He's been dealing with this for the last couple of weeks, and so this isn't something that just crept up today. We're going to have to evaluate where he is, and I'm sure we'll be able to get him back here at some point."
What is Konrardy’s Status?
Head coach Matt Campbell was very vague when it came to disclosing information on his kicker, but something has obviously been bothering him, and it got worse in the win over Arkansas State. Konrardy made his first field goal attempt in Week 3, but followed it up with a missed extra point, and then he missed a 48-yard field goal attempt.
After the missed field goal, something was clearly bothering him, and he went into the medical tent. While he did return to the sidelines, it was Chase Smith who came in to replace him. Hopefully the timing of the bye week will be beneficial for Konrardy to heal and get close to 100 percent. He has been a valuable weapon for the team as shown by his historic performance against South Dakota and also his clutch gene against the Hawkeyes.
Now that conference play is getting started, the Cyclones will have to start providing some more injury updates. So, there should be some more information coming out regarding not only Konrardy, but some other players as well.