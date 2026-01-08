Iowa State Cyclones Reportedly Set to Host Talented Boston College Quarterback

The Iowa State Cyclones have been very active in the transfer portal, but there is still plenty of work to do. In the next couple of days, they will be hosting a potential option to add to the quarterback room.

Once the portal opened, head coach Jimmy Rogers knew that he was going to have to be active in trying to rebuild a roster that was going to be decimated. A majority of the players from the Matt Campbell era understandably went into the portal, and many have already followed him to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

With how college football works now, this was to be expected, and Rogers seemed well prepared for what he was going to have to do. After being with the Washington State Cougars for just one year, he had to do a similar thing for them last year.

That team turned out to be pretty good, with them pushing teams like the Ole Miss Rebels and Virginia Cavaliers right to the wire. Iowa State will be hoping that Rogers can bring in enough talent following the loss of plenty of key players for the team. In the coming days, the Cyclones will reportedly be hosting Boston College quarterback Shaker Reisig.

Reisig Could Provide Excellent Depth

Boston College transfer quarterback Shaker Reisig has scheduled a pair of visits, he tells @247sports



- Houston (Jan. 8)

- Iowa State (Jan. 10)



The former #okpreps star appeared in three games with the Eagles as a freshman, throwing for 141 yards & 1 TDhttps://t.co/oAYyZkTlZH pic.twitter.com/AXcSOGx1cP — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) January 7, 2026

Early on, once the portal opened, Iowa State was able to address a need at the quarterback position. Following the loss of Rocco Becht to the portal, the addition of Jaylen Raynor from the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The talented young quarterback will be the likely starter after performing very well over three campaigns with the Red Wolves.

While the addition of Raynor was an important one, pursuing Reisig makes sense as well. Even though the young quarterback didn’t play a ton for Boston College, he could be an excellent backup in 2026 and potentially an option as a starter in 2027.

Coming out of high school, he was regarded as a three-star prospect, and he totaled 141 passing yards and one touchdown as a freshman for Boston College last year. With some promise for the future, the Cyclones will be in a bit of a recruiting battle, it seems, with the Houston Cougars. This could be a good early test for Rogers in what appears to be a tight recruiting battle for a promising young quarterback.

Reisig will be visiting Houston first and then the Cyclones. Perhaps a good visit to Ames will be enough to get him to commit to the program.

