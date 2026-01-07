Iowa State Bolsters Class of 2026 Poaching Yet Another Recruit From Washington State

The start of the Jimmy Rogers era with the Iowa State Cyclones was a tough one for fans of the football team to stomach.

When Matt Campbell departed for the Penn State Nittany Lions, it was assumed some players would follow him, both from the roster and in the Class of 2026. What was a 22-player group on Signing Day was slashed to six, with several players following Campbell to Happy Valley.

It pained Iowa State fans to see so many players get poached by their former head coach as some extra salt in the wound. However, they knew that their time would eventually come when players would start to follow Rogers from Pullman to Ames, and that time is now.

There have been a number of Washington State commits who were released from their letter of intent with the school and have committed to the Cyclones.

Iowa State flips recruit Brady Hummel from Washington State

Spanish Springs junior Brady Hummel. | Jim Krajewski/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most recent player to do so is Brady Hummel. A three-star player from Spanish Springs High School, he was a two-way star, playing both wide receiver and safety. At the collegiate level, he is committed to playing defense.

This is the third commitment that he has given to a college. Before the Cougars, he was committed to the Nevada Wolf Pack for about a month before switching to Washington State. Five other offers were received from the Army Black Knights, Navy Midshipmen, Air Force Falcons, Portland State Vikings and Eastern Washington Eagles.

Adding Hummel is a big addition for Iowa State. According to Alec Busse of Cyclone Report, part of the 247Sports Network, he is the highest-ranked recruit to flip from the Cougars to follow Rogers thus far.

His arrival also fills a major need. The secondary was arguably the positional group hit hardest by departures for the Cyclones, with safety Drew Surges and cornerback David Coffey the only returnees who played at least 100 snaps defensively in 2025.

Only three safeties in total were returning, with Ethan Stecker and LaMarcus Hicks II joining Surges. Now, they will be joined by Hummel and fellow freshman flip, Matthew McClain.

Those are two of Rogers’s guys at the safety spot, along with Brody Miller, Damarius Russell and Duhron Goodman, who are all heading to Ames via the transfer portal.

The biggest addition at safety is Braden Awls, who committed to Iowa State from the Toledo Rockets. He brings much-needed experience and production to the secondary.

