Iowa State Cyclones Rightfully Predicted to Snap Three-Game Losing Streak
The Iowa State Cyclones will be entering Week 10 on a three-game losing streak and things aren’t going well for the program.
It was just a few weeks ago that the Cyclones had a perfect 5-0 record and were ranked 14th in the country. Now, they have lost three straight games, and the team is no longer going to be in the conversation to win a Big 12 title.
This campaign has turned into a massive let down for the program, and it will be interesting to see how the team responds following the loss to the BYU Cougars. With the team being on a three-game skid, there is plenty of blame to be tossed around. However, the recent play of their star quarterback hasn’t been up to par, which is a concern.
In Week 10, they are going to have an opportunity to realistically end the losing streak at home against an Arizona State Sun Devils team that is banged up and struggling a bit as well. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Iowa State would snap their three-game losing streak with a 27-23 win over the Sun Devils.
Cyclones Have Great Opportunity to Snap Losing Streak
It has been a very interesting season for Arizona State with injuries unfortunately being a major storyline for them. When healthy, they have proven that they can beat any team in the Big 12. However, keeping key players on the field has been a challenge.
The Sun Devils have wins over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and TCU Horned Frogs when both of those teams were ranked. However, they also have losses to the Houston Cougars and Utah Utes on their resume.
Coming into their matchup against the Cyclones, the Sun Devils are expected to be without their star quarterback Sam Leavitt, and their top wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is also unlikely to play at this point. When Leavitt was off the field, this team wasn’t nearly the same.
Due to the injuries to the passing attack for Arizona State, Iowa State is catching a massive break. With how banged up the secondary is for the Cyclones not having to try and stop Tyson and Leavitt is the program getting lucky.
Overall, Iowa State is favored to win this game and they certainly should. They are at home against a team that is really banged up, and the Cyclones have to prove to themselves that they can finish the campaign strong.