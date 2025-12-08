Iowa State Cyclones' Rising Star Named Big 12 Player of the Week

It was another fantastic week for the Iowa State Cyclones on the hardwood and one player in particular was fantastic for the program.

Coming into the week, the Cyclones knew that they were going to have two very different games to play. Following an extremely successful trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, Iowa State returned home for a matchup against the Alcorn State Braves.

As expected, it was a lopsided victory against the Braves, and the Cyclones were able to break some program records along the way. What was impressive for the program in that game was that they avoided looking ahead to the much more formidable weekend challenge against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The matchup against the Boilermakers figured to be a challenging game against the No.1 team in the country on the road. Purdue has a strong homecourt advantage, but that didn't faze the Cyclones. Iowa State went on to make a statement win against the number one team in the land, and they had some great performances from their stars.

Over the course of the two games, it was Milan Momcilovic who really stood out, and he was named the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Momcilovic Thriving

Due to Tamin Lipsey missing some time, it resulted in others having to step up, and Momcilovic has been one of those players. In his junior season, he has taken a massive leap forward from last year. So far, he is averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting a very efficient 54.2 percent from the field and 53.5 percent from three-point range. He has seen his scoring averages increase significantly from 11.5 in his sophomore campaign.

Momcilovic was certainly deserving of being named the Big 12 Player of the Week after two really strong games. Against Alcorn State, he totaled 27 points and went a ridiculous eight-for-nine from three-point range. He followed that up with an outstanding performance on the road against Purdue in the blowout win, totaling 20 points.

Even though this is a talented team with Joshua Jefferson and Lipsey leading the way, the argument can be made that Momcilovic is the best offensive player on the team. This trio has been extremely impressive, and the talented forward keeps getting better and better.

Next up for Momcilovic and Iowa State will be a rivalry game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the junior will be looking to continue his strong play of late.

