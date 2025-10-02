Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Predicted to Have Clutch Performance in Week 6
In Week 6, the Iowa State Cyclones are set for a tough road matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats. This will be the first conference road game of the season for the Cyclones, who didn't look great in their lone road matchup against the Arkansas State Red Wolves earlier this year.
Conference road games are never easy for a team, and with Iowa State being a slight underdog, this one is expected to go down to the wire. There is a lot to like about the Bearcats so far in 2025. This is a program that is trying to establish themselves in the Big 12, and they are led by a talented offensive unit.
Even though they came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, they have since won three straight, and their offense keeps looking better and better. A primary reason for that is the play of their star quarterback, Brendan Sorsby. The talented quarterback is having a terrific start to the season and has emerged as one of the best players in the country.
While Cincinnati might have an excellent quarterback, so does Iowa State. Junior Rocco Becht has taken a nice step forward this year and is a significant reason why the team is undefeated. On the road, they will be leaning heavily on him to help lead the way.
Becht Saves the Day
The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about how the Week 6 match up will turn out for the Cyclones and Bearcats. With this widely expected to be a close game, they predicted that it would be Iowa State coming away with the win thanks to some late-game heroics from their star quarterback. While Becht might not have the same stats that his counterpart does, he is the straw that stirs the drink for the Cyclones’ offense and has been making plays when the team needs him to the most.
Since Iowa State has played in three close games so far this campaign, they should be somewhat battle-tested for what’s to come on Saturday afternoon. Becht is cautious with the ball and makes good decisions, which is key when playing away from home.
If the Cyclones are going to go on the road and pick up a win, it will take a team effort. However, Becht has the ability like Sorsby to put immense pressure on the defense with both his arm and his legs. This could turn out to be a bit of a battle between two quarterbacks and Becht has proven that he can deliver in big moments.